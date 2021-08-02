Sixers Extend Qualifying Offer to Rayjon Tucker

Throughout last season, the Sixers ran through multiple two-way players. After waiving Dakota Mathias early in the season, Daryl Morey signed guard Rayjon Tucker to join the roster.

Tucker, 23, found himself looking for a spot on an NBA roster after spending some time with the Jazz during the 2020 season. Seeing the lack of ballhandling guards on the roster, Morey decided to take a flier on Tucker to see what he can do.

Sadly, an opportunity rarely arose for Tucker to see serious minutes with the team. He appeared in only 14 games last season for a total of 68 minutes. Playing for the Delaware Blue Coats is where Tucker showcased his growing game.

The Sixers' G-League affiliate impressed many this season, making it all the way to the finals in their first postseason run in franchise history. Tucker and fellow two-way player Paul Reed played a big role in the team's success.

Through 15 regular-season games, Tucker averaged 19.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, and 1.2 SPG. This stellar showing appears to have turned heads within the organization.

First reported by Keith Smith, a team official confirms to Sports Illustrated that the Sixers have offered a qualifying offer to Tucker. He will now enter the offseason a restricted free agent.

Being a restricted free agent, Tucker is still able to chase the highest offer sheet he can get. The Sixers will just have the opportunity to match any offer given to him if they so choose.

Doc Rivers praised the younger players all season for their work behind the scenes. Having a good group of talent in the pipeline who continually look to improve their game is a great sign for the future.

Tucker is a super athletic guard who is still scratching the surface of his potential. As long as it remains a team-friendly price, the Sixers should look to retain him.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.