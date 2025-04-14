All 76ers

Sixers Fans Frustrated With Daryl Morey’s Announcement on Future

Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse plan to be back for the 76ers next season. Some fans voiced their frustration.

Justin Grasso

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

After each Philadelphia 76ers player (excluding Joel Embiid) met with the media to address reporters for their parting message following Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bulls, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey held a joint press conference with the head coach, Nick Nurse.

It was a familiar position for Morey, who had to acknowledge the Sixers’ shortcomings for the fifth season in a row. Except for this time, the circumstances were the worst yet.

During an injury-filled season, the Sixers failed to catch a break. As a result, they shocked the basketball world by becoming a bottom-five team in the end. This comes one season after making the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament and losing in round one against the New York Knicks.

To say that Sixers fans are fed up would be an understatement. After the Sixers broke the bank over the summer, maxing out Tyrese Maxey, luring in Paul George with a huge contract offer, and even extending Joel Embiid once again, not once did the Sixers pose a threat as champions.

So far, there hasn’t been any indication that the Sixers will shake up their core pieces within the organization. On Sunday, Morey assured reporters he would be back in Philly’s front office for next season, working alongside the head coach, Nick Nurse.

Daryl More
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Many Sixers fans seem to disagree with the decision not to move on.

@JoePtrusky: I won’t watch one game if then run it back w DM @sixers

@MarioEmmet: Ugh 😩.

@BiHiRiverOfLife: Oh good. I was worried that their fine skills would be unavailable next year... NOT 🚫

Just last year, the Sixers signed Morey to an extension, aligning him with Nick Nurse, who just wrapped up his second season in Philadelphia.

After Sunday’s loss, the Coach-GM connection has a 71-93 record to show for throughout the past two seasons. Digging deeper, the Sixers have been 225-175 with four playoff appearances under Morey’s management. The biggest concern at this point is that the Sixers have been on a decline.

Nick Nurs
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

@irhynoo: So we can just chalk it up already

@Mike_M1984: Another year is insane

@CLeoszewski: They will. I won’t

Throughout Morey’s first three seasons in Philly’s front office, the Sixers made it past round one before getting eliminated in the second round. Last year, the Sixers were one and done in six games, losing in round one for the first time since 2020, right before Morey took over.

Many factors have gone into the failures of this season, but the primary issue has been a lack of good health. A team built around the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid, had fewer than 20 games to play with him. While Paul George was an expensive security blanket for this situation, he couldn’t touch 50 games of availability due to multiple setbacks as well.

Morey took accountability on his end for the team’s shortcomings. Some factors are simply out of his control. Maybe his leash is shorter heading into next season, but it seems the Sixers have assured the President of Basketball Operations he would stick around to help pick up the pieces.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News