Sixers Fans Frustrated With Daryl Morey’s Announcement on Future
After each Philadelphia 76ers player (excluding Joel Embiid) met with the media to address reporters for their parting message following Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bulls, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey held a joint press conference with the head coach, Nick Nurse.
It was a familiar position for Morey, who had to acknowledge the Sixers’ shortcomings for the fifth season in a row. Except for this time, the circumstances were the worst yet.
During an injury-filled season, the Sixers failed to catch a break. As a result, they shocked the basketball world by becoming a bottom-five team in the end. This comes one season after making the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament and losing in round one against the New York Knicks.
To say that Sixers fans are fed up would be an understatement. After the Sixers broke the bank over the summer, maxing out Tyrese Maxey, luring in Paul George with a huge contract offer, and even extending Joel Embiid once again, not once did the Sixers pose a threat as champions.
So far, there hasn’t been any indication that the Sixers will shake up their core pieces within the organization. On Sunday, Morey assured reporters he would be back in Philly’s front office for next season, working alongside the head coach, Nick Nurse.
Many Sixers fans seem to disagree with the decision not to move on.
Just last year, the Sixers signed Morey to an extension, aligning him with Nick Nurse, who just wrapped up his second season in Philadelphia.
After Sunday’s loss, the Coach-GM connection has a 71-93 record to show for throughout the past two seasons. Digging deeper, the Sixers have been 225-175 with four playoff appearances under Morey’s management. The biggest concern at this point is that the Sixers have been on a decline.
Throughout Morey’s first three seasons in Philly’s front office, the Sixers made it past round one before getting eliminated in the second round. Last year, the Sixers were one and done in six games, losing in round one for the first time since 2020, right before Morey took over.
Many factors have gone into the failures of this season, but the primary issue has been a lack of good health. A team built around the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid, had fewer than 20 games to play with him. While Paul George was an expensive security blanket for this situation, he couldn’t touch 50 games of availability due to multiple setbacks as well.
Morey took accountability on his end for the team’s shortcomings. Some factors are simply out of his control. Maybe his leash is shorter heading into next season, but it seems the Sixers have assured the President of Basketball Operations he would stick around to help pick up the pieces.