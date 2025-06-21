Sixers Fans Have Strong Reaction to Ace Bailey's Mets Announcement
Hours before the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets battled it out, Rutgers Basketball’s social media account made a major announcement. The organization revealed that top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey is scheduled to throw out the first pitch for the Mets on Tuesday next week.
Since Bailey is a potential Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, the timing of the event is comical, especially considering the way Bailey’s pre-draft process has played out at this point.
A lot of Philly fans have seemingly soured on the idea of the Sixers taking Bailey with the third-overall pick. So, once it was revealed that Bailey would be throwing out the first pitch for a well-known Philly rival, the announcement generated a lot of comments from Philly fans.
Sixers Fans React to Ace Bailey’s Plans at the Mets Game
@cjriley27: @dmorey if you draft this guy I stg
@KDPhillyRaised: @dmorey Please no! Not this guy
@tlegath88: Think he shows up?
Timely joke here. While Bailey was once a favorite for the 76ers at No. 3, his recent decision to cancel a private meeting and workout with the Sixers this week has not sat right with the fan base.
There were rumors that suggested Bailey wanted a pre-draft promise from the Sixers, and he couldn’t get it. Therefore, the former Rutgers star decided to cancel his plans in Philadelphia. Follow-up reports refuted that it was the case, leaving Bailey’s decision to cancel a mystery.
Still, the fact that Bailey wouldn’t spend time with the Sixers before they make a major selection at No. 3 is still a concerning look, at least. Some suggest he could be tanking his value to avoid Philadelphia.
@bondzthegreat: This might be an indication y’all lol
@Seasn_Barnard1: I have never seen such a deep and clear playbook of “How to not get drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers”
@Nick_Fay_: I wonder what state he wants to play in
While Bailey was once a favorite for the Sixers, the Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe has now become the top-projected selection for the Sixers this year. Unlike Bailey, Edgecombe had a meeting with the Sixers, which included top executives and even the one-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey. Reports have suggested that the meeting went well.
The Sixers aren’t totally out on Bailey at No. 3, but the recent chain of events just might have an effect on his draft stock. Next week, the Sixers will get an opportunity to end the speculation once and for all.