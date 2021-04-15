Sixers Fans Pick on Nets Star Kevin Durant With Fourth Quarter Chants

Philadelphia 76ers fans had Wednesday, April 14, 2021, circled on their calendars for quite some time now. As the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets have been battling back and forth for the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the year, that mid-April date marked the third and final time the Sixers would see the Nets in the regular season.

And many hoped it would be the first time that the superstar Kevin Durant would suit up against the Sixers as a member of the Nets. The 76ers played Durant's Nets twice in the year, but the former MVP didn't appear in both matchups.

So, as Wednesday's game vastly approached, the excitement grew in the City of Brotherly Love as it seemed Durant would finally suit up against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time in years.

Then, the early afternoon injury report killed all of the hope for that happening. As Durant takes it easy with his body after a significant Achilles injury and a hamstring issue, the veteran forward decided to rest during Wednesday's game against the Sixers as he played the previous afternoon against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Of course, Sixers fans weren't happy. While the city of Philadelphia could sleep well on Wednesday night knowing their team defeated the shorthanded Nets, took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference, and hold the tie-breaker over their Atlantic Division rivals, the night couldn't be complete without a good old fashioned welcome to Philly for Kevin Durant.

As the game slowly but surely came to a close, Sixers fans suddenly stopped chanting 'MVP' for Philly's four-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. Instead, a small group pivoted to chanting 'KD Sucks' or 'KD's Soft' (it was unclear, so what the actual chant was is currently being debated online).

Either way, the camera spotted Durant looking confused as he shrugged, not knowing what he did to deserve the chants. Obviously, it was just Sixers fans' way of letting him know they were disappointed in his absence during such a critical Eastern Conference battle. Plus, Philly fans always tend to add a little extra emphasis on booing or chanting against rival stars.

