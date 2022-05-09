Sixers Fans React to Nikola Jokic Winning MVP Over Joel Embiid

With the regular season gone in the rearview, the NBA is slowly releasing the winners of each individual award the league has to offer.

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, the NBA MVP award race was once again a tight one. As the defending MVP Nikola Jokic continued playing at a high level after winning the award last season, the Denver Nuggets big man was expected to be near the finish line once again.

And similar to last season, Jokic was in direct competition with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Last year, Embiid was the runner-up. Once again, the Sixers' big man was labeled a finalist alongside Jokic last month.

Lastly, Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the third finalist. While Antetokounmpo wasn't in the MVP conversation all season long like the other two, his performance during the second half of the season gave him a late push.

All three players have a legitimate case to win the award, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Jokic would take home MVP for the second-straight season. Per Wojnarowski, the league intends to make a formal announcement later this week.

With the news coming out that Jokic got the edge over Embiid for the second-straight season, Sixers fans took to Twitter to sound off on the results early on Monday morning.

As many believe that Embiid’s campaign was stronger than Jokic’s, they are under the impression that the Sixers’ big man was snubbed. Therefore, basketball fans are frustrated with the results.

NBA Twitter Reacts

More Sixers News:

Joel Embiid Comes Up Short: According to a report, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award for the second season in a row. Once again, Sixers center Joel Embiid is expected to be considered the runner-up for the award. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

James Harden Lifts Sixers Past Heat: The Sixers took on the Miami Heat for the Game 4 matchup of their second-round series on Sunday night. With a big scoring night from James Harden, the Sixers managed to even the series score at two before going back to Miami. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.