Sixers Fans Welcome Back Horford, Richardson With Boos

Friday night wasn't the first time the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics matched up, but it was the first time the Celtics came to South Philly this season.

Earlier in the year, the Sixers paid a visit to Boston at the beginning of December. While they engaged in a tight matchup throughout all four quarters, the Celtics came out on top with a 88-87 victory.

Nineteen days later, the Sixers returned to Boston for their second outing against the Celtics this season. That time around, Philadelphia evened the playing field as they picked up a 108-103 victory over Boston.

On Friday, the Sixers looked to take advantage of playing on their home court as the Atlantic Division rivalry fired up for a third time this season. While a Sixers versus Celtics matchup always creates an intense environment in South Philly, there was a little extra juice this time around, considering the circumstances.

Two Familiar Faces Return

Years ago, veteran center Al Horford was a familiar rival for the Sixers. After the 2018-2019 season, he shocked the basketball world by teaming up with a Boston enemy as he inked a multi-year deal with the Sixers.

As we know now, Horford's time in Philadelphia was forgettable and short-lived. After one season with the Sixers, Horford was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After his 28-game stint with the Thunder, Horford was again moved back to Boston.

When Horford played a lone season with OKC, he was shut down for the year when the Thunder had to play the Sixers on the road. Therefore, the return of Al Horford in South Philly was delayed a season.

But for the first time since March of 2020, Horford played on the Wells Fargo Center court on Friday night. And he was joined by another former 76ers veteran.

During the same offseason Horford signed with the Sixers, Philadelphia landed Josh Richardson through the sign and trade scenario that netted the Miami Heat Jimmy Butler. Like Horford, Richardson's time in Philadelphia lasted one season as he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on the same night as the veteran center.

Now, they are reunited as teammates with the Boston Celtics. And they both received the same lack of love in Philadelphia on Friday night.

As Horford was introduced with Boston's starting five, he received more of a negative reaction from the crowd than any of his teammates as the boos rang in. Richardson, who came off the bench, heard boobirds every time he was announced before coming onto the floor.

Sometimes a troll job from the crowd can motivate players and result in a successful revenge game. However, that wasn't the case for Horford and Richardson.

After checking in the game for 17 minutes, Horford wrapped up his night with just five points. Meanwhile, Richardson collected only five points in 18 minutes. And as a cherry on top, the Sixers defeated the Celtics once again by picking up a 111-99 victory at home.

