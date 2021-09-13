Sixers Draft Stash Shines in Turkish Debut

The Sixers used both of their second-round picks in the 2021 NBA draft to address an area of need, depth at the center position. With Tony Bradley being traded midway through last season and Dwight Howard entering free agency, Joel Embiid was the only center on the roster entering the offseason.

Daryl Morey used his pair of second-rounders to snag Charles Bassey and Filip Petrusev to close out draft night. While both prospects show promise, they will be on two different journeys in the NBA.

Negotiations are still going on, but Bassey will likely start the season on the Sixers' roster. Petrusev, on the other hand, has been stashed overseas. Having already played in Europe before entering the NBA draft should make this situation more comfortable for the 21-year-old.

Petrusev will be playing for Anadolu Efes of the Turkish league. He made his debut Friday and recorded 23 points and six rebounds in a blowout victory.

Seeing him shine in his debut is a great sign for the Sixers. If Petrusev can continue to dominate overseas, it might land him back in the States sooner than later.

Rounding out his offensive game should be Petrusev's focus while playing for Anadolu Efes. He showed good flashes as a rim protector during the Summer League but didn't exactly stand out on the other end of the floor.

Outside shooting was one thing that stood out in Petrusev's offensive arsenal and likely played a factor in the Sixers drafting him. Continuing to develop an effective three-point shot should put him on the fast track to Philadelphia.

Over the years, the Sixers have struggled to find Embiid's backup of the future. How Petrusev continues to play overseas will greatly dictate if he ever gets an opportunity to play in the NBA.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA