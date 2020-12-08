News
Sixers Keeping Rookie Tyrese Maxey Involved as he Quarantines

The Sixers are getting creative with Tyrese Maxey.
A few weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey, a freshman guard out of Kentucky, with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. 

The team had plans to get a first look at Maxey last week as the Sixers returned to Camden, New Jersey, to start individual workouts and training camp.

On Sunday, Doc Rivers facilitated the first practice of camp this offseason, and the Sixers were noticeably shorthanded. At the moment, the 76ers are missing a handful of players that were included in the draft-night trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to those few players, the 76ers are also without veteran forward Mike Scott and the rookie Maxey, as they deal with concerns related to COVID-19.

Over the last two days, the Sixers have practiced with 13 players. While a lack of bodies is slightly concerning, Rivers sees it as a positive for those who are present since they are getting more reps than usual.

Unfortunately for Maxey, he's in a difficult position. Not only is Maxey missing much-needed reps just weeks ahead of the season, but he's missing time during his first-ever NBA training camp, which clearly makes being a rookie in 2020-2021 so much harder.

"I can't imagine being a rookie," Rivers stated following practice on Monday. "No summer league, no in the gym with guys doing individuals. It's been difficult around the league, but I think they'll get it. . . It's just going to take time."

So, what do the Sixers plan to do for Maxey while he's out? Rivers explained the situation. "He watches the practice through Zoom," the head coach explained. "After the practice, he gets to one of our assistant coaches, and they try to walk him through the practice again."

While watching practice virtually isn't the best way to help get Maxey ready for this season, Rivers sees the situation's advantages. "At least visually, he's seeing it twice," Rivers said. "[Our coaches] show him the type of spots he'd be in. I'm hoping he's that type of learner. Some guys can't learn through just video, so we'll see that when we get our hands-on."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

