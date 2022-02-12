Sixers Fire Fans Up With James Harden Teaser on Friday Night

A little over 24 hours after the Philadelphia 76ers struck a blockbuster deal to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar guard James Harden, the Sixers took the court in South Philly for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As expected, the Sixers didn’t have their two newest acquisitions available to them. As Harden and Paul Millsap were not with the team, they didn’t make their debuts on Friday night. Even though Harden wasn’t playing and didn’t make an actual appearance, fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center anticipated some sort of celebration for the trade.

When the Sixers played their introductory video before announcing the starting lineup, many expected Harden to have some involvement. The video was different than usual, but there was no Harden sighting. Eventually, the Sixers delivered, though.

As there was a timeout during the second quarter of Friday’s game, the Sixers presented a video to tease the eventual debut of James Harden. After the video made its debut to the crowd, it was met with loud cheers as Philadelphia is excited about their newest acquisition.

And they should be thrilled. After all, Harden is one of the best acquisitions for Philadelphia in quite some time. The 32-year-old guard is a ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team selection, a three-time NBA scoring champion, and won the NBA MVP award in 2018.

Soon, he’ll make one of the NBA’s most lethal pairings playing alongside Sixers superstar Joel Embiid. When Harden takes the floor with Embiid, he will surely be the most talented star to link up with the five-time All-Star center, who is playing at an MVP level himself.

