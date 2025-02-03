Sixers Forward Had Extra Motivation Playing Against Boston Celtics
Throughout NBA history, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are two franchises with a lot of connections. Following their most recent matchup, one fan favorite reflected on having extra motivation going against his former team.
By far one of the biggest storylines for the Sixers this year has been the impressive play of Guerschon Yabusele. After being out of the league since 2019, he's managed to return and prove he can be a valuable role player on a competitive squad.
As most know, Yabusele's first stint in the NBA was as a member of the Celtics. He appeared in 74 games for them between 2018 and 2019 before eventually making his way overseas. On Sunday night, the veteran forward found himself with an opportunity to stick to his old team.
Fresh off a strong performance against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Yabusele had another big outing against the Celtics. He was the Sixers' second-leading scorer with 21 points, and did so on 61% shooting from the field and going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
While speaking with the media postgame, Yabusele was asked if he had extra motivation going against the Celtics. He admitted that it was undeniable and he was hoping to score a win on his old team.
"I cannot hide it, of course," Yabusele said. "100%, I'm trying to win this game...For sure this is a type of game I make sure I'm locked in trying to give my best."
The Sixers looked like they were going to steal a victory from the defending champs early on, but the tides shifted after halftime. Following a strong shooting performance in the fourth quarter, Boston was able to walk out with a 118-110 victory.