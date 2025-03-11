Sixers Forward Join Charles Barkley in Franchise History vs Jazz
Down all three of their stars at the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves relying on their supporting cast in the home stretch of the regular season. Some are making the most of this opportunity, as one player managed to join Charles Barkley in franchise history.
Coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Sixers returned home to take on the Utah Jazz. While fans might not have been pleased, the team managed to put an end to its three-game losing streak. Multiple standouts played a factor in the 126-122 victory, with veteran forward Lonnie Walker IV being among the bunch.
Walker recorded the first double-double of his career on Sunday. In 34 minutes off the bench, he recorded a stat line of 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Walked managed to tie for the team-high in scoring on the night with fellow recent addition Quentin Grimes.
With this performance, Walker managed to put his name alongside an all-time great in Sixers history. He is the first player to put up these numbers off the bench since Barkley did so back in 1986.
It's been a busy five months for Walker as he continues to try and find a long-term home in the NBA. Following a brief stint overseas, he managed to land on a roster after failing to do so in free agency.
Sunday's performance was by far Walker's best outing in a Sixers uniform. Through his first eight games with the team, he is averaging 8.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.8 APG.
Seeing that the Sixers will be without at least one member of their big three for the rest of the season, there is an opportunity for others to get more touches on a nightly basis. This is a good opportunity for a guy like Walker to show how valuable he can be moving forward.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations