Sixers Forward Reacts to Passing of NBA Legend Jerry West
Having been in and around the league since the 1960s, Jerry West has had an impact on countless generations of players. Among those to get to cross paths with him is Philadelphia 76ers forward Nic Batum.
The basketball world received tragic news on Wednesday that the West had pass away at the age of 86. A press release was put out by the LA Clippers, who "The Logo" worked for as a consultant.
Following such heartbreaking news regarding one of the NBA's first superstars, countless people took to social media to pay their respect. Among those to do so was Batum. He got to interact with West a lot due to his multi-year tenure with the Clippers. Batum posted a photo of him and West, stating that he'll always be appreciative of the wisdom he passed along.
Before getting traded to the Sixers in the James Harden deal, Batum spent three seasons with the Clippers.
Upon coming to Philadelphia, Batum became an important member of the supporting cast. With his combination of IQ, shooting, and passing, he was the perfect complement to play alongside Joel Embiid in the frontcourt. In 57 games with the Sixers, Batum averaged 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.2 APG on 39.9% shooting from beyond the arc.
Following an impressive first season in Philly, the Sixers will attempt to retain the veteran forward in free agency. In the meantime, Batum will be suiting up for France in the 2024 Summer Olympics. If he decides to keep his NBA career going after that, the Sixers are sure to be among the team attempting to sign him.