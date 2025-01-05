Sixers Forward Reacts to Post-Dunk Celebration With Joel Embiid
Following a forgettable back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the East Coast to finish out their road trip. The last leg of the stint took them to Brooklyn, where they'd face off against a new-look Nets team.
This Sixers jumped out to an early lead against the Nets and never looked back. They'd go on to finish their road trip on a high note, winning by a final score of 123-94.
For most of the season, Guerschon Yabusele has been a key contributor for the supporting cast. However, that wasn't the case on Saturday. Despite getting the nod to start, the versatile forward had a quiet outing. In 25 minutes of work, he finished with a stat line of three points, six rebounds, and two steals.
Yabusele only made one field goal against the Nets, but made sure it was an emphatic one. Running down the lane on a fastbreak, Paul George found him for a thunderous dunk over Nic Claxton. The slam resulted in an eruption of celebrations from the Sixers, most notably Joel Embiid. While working their way back to the bench, the two collided for a massive chest bump.
Following the game, Yabusele took to social media to react to the play. He was still enjoying the post-dunk celebration he had with the former MVP.
It was a collective effort from the Sixers in their win over the Nets on Saturday, with five players finished in double-figures. Embiid led the charge with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Other notable performers included Caleb Martin (17 points, 7-for-8 FG), Paul George (17 points, 6 assists), and Tyrese Maxey (18 points, 7 assists).
Following their victory in Brooklyn, the Sixers return home to prepare for a matchup with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.