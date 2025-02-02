Sixers Forward Upgraded for Matchup vs Boston Celtics
For most of this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to navigate a litany of injuries. As they prepare for a matchup with one of their biggest rivals, they could receive some much-needed reinforcements.
Following a hard fought meeting with the Denver Nuggets Friday, the Sixers are back in action on their home floor Sunday. They square off with the defending champion Boston Celtics on national television.
The Sixers' injury report remains lengthy, but there have been some positive developments on it. Forward Caleb Martin has been upgraded from out to questionable. He has been out of action since January 10th due to a hip injury.
Now a game time decision, Martin will likely go through his warmup routine before a final decision is made on his status. Getting in back in action would be a nice boost for the Sixers for a litany of reasons.
Throughout his career, Martin is someone who has had a lot of success against this Celtics' core. His strong play against them has carried over to Philadelphia as he embarks on his journey with the Sixers. When these teams last played on Christmas Day, Martin erupted for 23 points on stellar 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. This performance is still his highest scoring outing in a Sixers' uniform.
Martin has appeared in 31 games for the Sixers so far this season, averaging 9.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG in that time. Given Boston's wide range of wing players, having him back in the lineup could help slow down the offensive attack of the defending champions.
Sixers-Celtics is slated to tip-off at 6:00 PM Eastern Time on ESPN.