Sixers Free Agency Target Gaining Major Interest From East Rival
If Paul George’s extension talks with the Los Angeles Clippers officially fail to gain enough steam, the veteran wing could be on his way to free agency this offseason.
With a $48 million player option on the table, George is expected to decline and search for a multi-season extension in the max range. So far, the Clippers have been reportedly unwilling to meet George’s contract demands.
As a result, other teams are waiting in line to state their case. The Philadelphia 76ers have been arguably the most prominent team on Paul George watch.
Don’t count out Philly’s Eastern Conference rival, the Orlando Magic, though. Lately, the emerging franchise has been rumored to have eyes on some of the NBA’s most significant names that could hit free agency this summer. To no surprise, George is one of them.
In addition, so is Golden State Warriors sharpshooter, Klay Thompson.
“Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson,” NBA Insider Marc Stein wrote recently. “The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price.”
Similar to the Sixers, the Orlando Magic are in a good position this summer cap-wise. They’ll have an opportunity to make a big contract offer to a veteran, who could come in and help a young roster make a deeper playoff push after they fell short 4-3 in the first round in 2024.
As for the Sixers, they are looking to tweak the roster that surrounds Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With most of last year’s team hitting the free agency market, Philly knows they won’t have the chance retain everybody.
In addition to bringing in important role players on short-term deals, the 76ers are expected to go after the Georges of free agency. It appears the Magic and the Clippers are the biggest threats to Philly’s Plan A.