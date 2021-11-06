Furkan Korkmaz in, Danny Green Out vs. Bulls on Saturday

Sixers veteran forward Furkan Korkmaz will make his return on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to wrist soreness. Danny Green, on the other hand, will miss his third-straight game due to hamstring tightness.

The 76ers have been short-handed all week long. As they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, three of their five starters missed the matchup as Joel Embiid got a rest night, Ben Simmons continued to sit out due to personal reasons, and Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19.

The following game, Embiid returned to the lineup but the Sixers remained short-handed. As expected, Harris and Simmons weren't available to face the Chicago Bulls. In addition, Sixers' veteran Danny Green was also ruled out as he left Monday's game with hamstring tightness.

Although 76ers head coach Doc Rivers couldn't offer a timeline on Green's injury, he assumed he would miss multiple games beginning with Wednesday's matchup. “I don’t know the timeline,” Rivers said. “My guess is at least a couple of games, at least. Obviously, without Danny or Tobias, it is what it is. We’ll have to figure it out.”

When the Sixers faced the Detroit Pistons just one night after they defeated the Bulls, Danny Green was ruled out for the matchup once again. And the Sixers lost two more players ahead of the Detroit matchup too.

Isaiah Joe, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, was ruled out on Thursday. Also, Furkan Korkmaz popped up on the injury report as questionable as he was dealing with wrist soreness throughout Thursday afternoon. After going through pregame warmups, Korkmaz was ruled out for Thursday.

Heading into Saturday night's matchup, Danny Green and Korkmaz were both upgraded to questionable. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle was ruled out as he was the third Sixer to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. The good news is Korkmaz will return to the lineup. However, Green will remain absent for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.