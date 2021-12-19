Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang Remain Out vs. Pelicans on Sunday
    As the NBA deals with a significant number of COVID-19 cases, the Philadelphia 76ers have been mostly healthy on that front prior to Sunday. 

    Sixers veteran reserve Georges Niang entered the protocol ahead of Philadelphia's matchup against the Miami Heat. As expected, he was ruled out for Wednesday's game. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to get cleared out of the protocol after his 24-hour window of additional testing passed.

    Niang went on to miss Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sunday will mark his third-straight game he'll miss during this stretch.

    Korkmaz Battles a Non-COVID Illness

    Although Niang's the only Sixer currently in the health and safety protocol, the young veteran Furkan Korkmaz is in a similar position. On Wednesday afternoon, Korkmaz was dealing with a non-COVID illness, according to a team official. He was initially listed as questionable against the Heat.

    A few hours later, the Sixers ruled him out officially. Korkmaz didn't travel with the 76ers for their second game of a back-to-back against the Nets. Therefore, he missed his second-straight matchup as well. And according to Philly's Saturday injury report, the Turkish veteran will miss another game as he's already ruled out for Sunday.

    Will Springer Make His Return?

    Sixers 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer has spent most of the 2021-2022 NBA season with Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Springer was diagnosed with a concussion earlier this week after playing in his ninth G League game.

    On Friday, the Sixers made a series of under-the-radar roster moves, and they decided to recall Springer to the main roster. While Springer is technically with the Sixers for Sunday's game against New Orleans, he remains out with a concussion. Therefore, the young rookie won't see the court on Sunday.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

