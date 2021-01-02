Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz Offers Injury Update

What started as a solid offseason for Furkan Korkmaz turned into a disaster start to the 2020-2021 regular season. After having a strong training camp and earning tons of praise from his new head coach, Doc Rivers, Korkmaz became one of the Sixers' key members coming off of the bench.

Unfortunately, Korkmaz will be out of the rotation for a while for something that's out of his control. During last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Korkmaz suffered a lower-body injury, which ended his night early.

The following day, Korkmaz was diagnosed with a left adductor strain. According to the team, the veteran guard will be forced to miss a handful of games. While he doesn't have an official date for a return just yet, he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"I know the team said I'm going to be re-evaluated in two weeks," Korkmaz mentioned on Saturday afternoon. "Right now, I'm getting better and better every day. So, I'm lifting and doing some basketball stuff and getting treatment every day. It's hard to give a timeline right now. I'm just getting my treatment, you know, and staying ready."

Last season, Korkmaz emerged as one of the Sixers' more reliable veteran shooters coming off the bench as he drained 40-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc. This year, Korkmaz was looking to capitalize on his breakout season in Rivers' new system, but now he has to take a step back after suffering his injury just three games into the year.

While Korkmaz is understandably frustrated with the situation, the 23-year-old sharpshooter is optimistic he'll be ready to go again soon and can hopefully get back on the court and earn his minutes once again as the 76ers could use his shooting when the starters are off the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_