Furkan Korkmaz Questionable vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report has grown quite a bit this week. On Sunday night, the team was nearly fully healthy as Grant Riller, and Ben Simmons were the only two players listed as out ahead of Monday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But by Monday morning, another notable name was added to the report. Sixers center Joel Embiid was ruled out as the team was giving the star a planned rest day. Then, 40 minutes before tip-off against Portland, Tobias Harris was listed as out as he was entered in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Despite being shorthanded, the Sixers won their matchup against Portland. And when Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls rolled around, Embiid returned to the lineup. However, the Sixers lost another member of the starting unit as Danny Green was ruled out due to hamstring tightness.

While the Sixers still managed to pick up a win against the red-hot Bulls, the Sixers will be shorthanded once again on Thursday night as they face the Detroit Pistons. In addition to Harris and Green, the Sixers won't have second-year reserve guard Isaiah Joe available as he's also been entered in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

In addition to those three, the 76ers could face the Pistons without Furkan Korkmaz as well. Shortly after Joe was entered into the protocol, the Sixers added Korkmaz to the injury report as he's dealing with wrist soreness.

Right now, it's no guarantee Korkmaz misses Thursday's game. However, the Sixers would have to shake up their starting lineup for the third-straight night if he does. On Monday and Wednesday, Korkmaz replaced Tobias Harris at power forward, and if he doesn't get the green light to play on Thursday, then Doc Rivers might have to roll with Georges Niang in the starting group.

The Sixers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST.

