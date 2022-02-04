Furkan Korkmaz's Playing Status vs. Mavericks on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court once again on Friday after wrapping up a five-game home-stand.

On Monday, the Sixers started their week off with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only did the Sixers rule out their star center Joel Embiid for rest purposes following their Monday morning shootaround, but the team also anticipated the possibility of not having Furkan Korkmaz as well.

According to Philadelphia's Sunday night injury report, Korkmaz was questionable due to knee soreness. When the team went through their shootaround session, the Sixers still hadn't decided on Korkmaz's playing status.

But a couple of hours before tip-off, the Sixers didn't waste time ruling Korkmaz out for the night as Doc Rivers confirmed the Turkish veteran wouldn't play before kicking off his routine pregame press conference.

It was unclear just how severe Korkmaz's setback was. Despite having a questionable status going into Monday's game, the Sixers didn't waste time ruling Korkmaz out for their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards at home.

Will Korkmaz Return on Friday?

After missing the last two games due to knee soreness, Furkan Korkmaz isn't expected to return to the court on Friday night when the Sixers face the Dallas Mavericks on the road for the first time this year.

Once again, the Sixers listed knee soreness as the reason for Korkmaz's eventual absence at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. Right now, the Sixers don't have a timeline set for Korkmaz's return. Therefore, they'll continue to take it day by day, with Sunday being the next time Korkmaz could potentially get back out on the floor when the 76ers face the Chicago Bulls.

