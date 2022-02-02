Furkan Korkmaz Ruled Out vs. Wizards on Wednesday

Over the last few games, the Philadelphia 76ers improved their health situation. At one point, the Sixers missed Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Seth Curry, in addition to Shake Milton, who hasn't seen the court since early January.

After missing five-straight games, Thybulle returned to the court last week. Green joined him the following game after missing seven-straight games of his own. Meanwhile, Seth Curry was back on the floor Saturday night against Sacramento after battling ankle soreness for several games.

Milton was the lone player that didn't return last week. As he continues to deal with a back contusion, the veteran guard is slowly but surely getting back to being healthy again. Milton mentioned recently he has an idea of when he could possibly return, but the veteran guard didn't share his target game just yet.

When the Sixers take the court on Wednesday night to face the Washington Wizards, they'll be without Milton once again. However, Milton isn't alone. Sixers veteran sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz has been dealing with a setback of his own for the last couple of days.

On Sunday, the Sixers added Korkmaz to their injury report. Per the team, Korkmaz was dealing with knee soreness. He was viewed as questionable for the Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A couple of hours before the Sixers tipped off against the Grizzlies, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Korkmaz was ruled out of the matchup. And it turns out he'll make it two in a row as he's been ruled out as early as Tuesday night for Wednesday's game.

Without Korkmaz in the lineup, the Sixers will continue to rely on Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green. Last week, Green came off the bench when he returned and had his playing time capped at 15 minutes. When the 76ers returned to the court on Monday, Green played for 25 minutes. With Korkmaz out again, Green and Thybulle will be relied on to split his minutes.

