Georges Niang Embraced Being Seth Curry's Hype Man vs. Bulls

Ever since making his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers to start the 2021-2022 NBA season, former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has done an excellent job of doing exactly what he was brought to Philly to do.

After failing to find a reliable stretch-four to backup Sixers starter Tobias Harris in past seasons, Daryl Morey, and Philly's front office took a chance on Niang by bringing him in via free agency during this past offseason.

In his first eight games with the Sixers, Niang has averaged 44-percent from beyond the arc while putting up five three-point shots per game. Over the last two games, as the Sixers were shorthanded, Niang stepped up put up 19 points per game while knocking down 41-percent of his deep shots.

While his on-court production has shined bright through the first handful of games to start the year, Niang has also won over Philly fans early as he's put his high-energy on display over the last two games at the Wells Fargo Center.

In Wednesday night's Sixers win over the Bulls specifically, Niang was seen supporting Seth Curry after he hit the biggest shot of the game to take a two-possession lead over the Bulls in crunch time. After the matchup, Niang explained that celebrating his teammates' success is just as gratifying as having his own.

“When I was in college, I think it was Jeff Van Gundy who came to speak to our team," Niang explained. "He was like, ‘When you can find happiness in other people’s success, that’s the easiest way to live.’ It took me a while to get to here, but I’m generally happy for Seth."

As a player that's entered the NBA as a second-round pick and had several stints in the NBA G League throughout his first five years in the NBA, Niang relates to Curry's professional journey. Despite being the son of a former NBA player and the brother of an MVP, Seth Curry went undrafted and spent time in the G League as well. Therefore, having a relatable experience has made it ten times easier for Niang to root for his teammate as he succeeds at a high level.

"He’s had a grind of a career I feel like the same way I have," Niang continued. "He started in the G League and these are big moments for him to go out there. I know he’s capable of that, but for him to show that night in and night out is special, and he’s a hell of a player. And those moments, sometimes you can’t take them for granted so I definitely wanted to embrace that and let him know he was a bad dude.”

Niang and Curry have been key contributors for the Sixers this year as they've gotten off to an impressive 6-2 start. As they continue to find a rhythm and get settled in with their teammates, the 76ers are confident they'll only grow even better chemistry and improve as the season progresses.

