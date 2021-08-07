Georges Niang is Thrilled to Play in 'Blue Collar' Philly

Coming off of a four-year stint with the Utah Jazz, veteran power forward Georges Niang is looking forward to his next phase. The 28-year-old former second-round pick has been in and out of the NBA G League.

Ever since coming into the league, the former Iowa State standout has battled for minutes on the Jazz's main roster. Over the last two years, he finally averaged at least over ten minutes on the floor while coming off the bench.

Just last season, Niang appeared in 72 games for the Jazz. Spending a career-high of 16 minutes on the floor per game, Niang averaged nearly seven points while shooting an impressive 43-percent from beyond the arc.

Being that the Sixers needed a backup power forward that can stretch the floor last season, they'll look to fill that void with Niang. On Friday, the Sixers made the Niang signing official. Shortly after he inked his new deal, Niang expressed his excitement to hopefully compete for a championship in Philadelphia during the 2021-2022 season.

“Sitting down and talking with my agent, and you know, I’m from the Boston area," Niang explained. I’m real familiar with Philly and Philly is a blue-collar sports town. I was telling someone before -- if you do it big here and win a championship -- you’re taken care of forever."

Niang understands how high the stakes are and knows what to expect from fans heading into next season. As the 76ers have lost in the second round of the playoffs for three of the last four years and were bounced in the first round two years ago, Niang knows it's championship or bust next year for the Sixers.

While the upcoming season will be Niang's first in Philly, the veteran sharpshooter knows that if he helps the Sixers achieve the ultimate goal of winning the NBA Finals, he'll be celebrated forever as championships haven't come by too frequently in the City of Brotherly Love.

