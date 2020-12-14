Sixers Could Get off to a Slow Offensive Start This Preseason

The Sixers could look quite rusty on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers front office emphasized being one of the league's best defending teams. The old front office obsessed over defense so much that they essentially neglected shooting and value on the offensive side of the ball.

This time around, the revamped front office prioritized finding shooters by bringing in seasoned veterans such as Danny Green and Seth Curry. However, the Sixers still want to be one of the league's best defenses. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, the defense has been living up to training camp expectations.

The offense, on the other hand, is slightly behind. "It's so hard to tell [where we're at] because you're not playing against anybody but yourself," Doc Rivers said following Sunday's practice. "In front of each other, we look like we're in decent shape. We're in better shape than I thought we would be. So, that's a good thing."

"Offensively, I think we're nowhere near where we're gonna be," the coach continued. "I'm not unhappy where we're at, I guess would be a very political answer," Rivers concludes while chuckling.

Rivers isn't alone in his analysis. Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry, who just joined the team this offseason, also admitted players are still getting a feel for each other on the court when it comes to the offense.

"I think our defense is pretty far along just with the talent that we have on that end," Curry revealed on Sunday. "Offensively, we have a lot of new parts and playing in kind of a new system that we're learning. Today (Sunday) was like a big step forward in what we played on the offensive end."

On Tuesday, the 76ers will face the Boston Celtics for their first game of the preseason. Since it is a meaningless matchup and the Sixers' first game since they found themselves swept in the playoffs back in August, we should anticipate growing pains.

And if Rivers and Curry's words are any indications of what's to come, we could end up seeing the dominant defense out in full force. However, a slow start for the Sixers' new and improved offense could also be on display as the team gets adjusted.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_