Sixers Reportedly Receive Good News Regarding Tobias Harris' Injury

After suffering an injury during Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris reportedly received positive news on Friday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harris did not suffer any structural damage to his knee. Therefore, reports indicate he's been diagnosed with a contusion, as initially thought.

This week hasn't been great for Philadelphia 76ers veteran. As the 28-year-old veteran is off to a fantastic season, putting up career-high numbers on the Eastern Conference's top team, Harris anticipated receiving his first NBA All-Star nod in his career.

Unfortunately, it didn't go his way. Sixers center Joel Embiid earned his fourth-straight trip to the big game as a starter last week. Then, veteran guard Ben Simmons picked up his third-straight nod as a reserve earlier this week.

Harris, who was in the conversation for making it, is on the outside looking in. As expected, Harris handled his snub with class. And to prove the voters wrong, he went out on Tuesday night and put up an impressive stat line against the Toronto Raptors as he collected 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the win on the road.

On Thursday night, Harris looked to follow up with another impressive performance, but a mysterious lower-body injury forced him out of the game. In the second half, Harris hobbled off the court and went straight to the locker room after playing 22 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

Not too long after his exit, the Sixers ruled the veteran forward out for the remainder of the game as he was dealing with a knee contusion. After the matchup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted he didn't have any immediate updates on Harris, as the 76ers' medical staff needed to give his knee a further look.

Therefore, the Sixers planned to have Harris undergo tests on Thursday. Although an injury is never something to feel good about, the Sixers can at least let out a sigh of relief as Harris' injury doesn't threaten his season.

