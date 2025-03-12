Sixers Guard Joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey in Franchise History
Heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers once again found themselves without the services of their big three. In light of this, Nick Nurse was tasked with maximizing the supporting cast in hopes of keeping the team competitive.
Over the course of the season, the Sixers have had numerous role players put together impressive runs in light of injuries. The latest to provide a significant boost is Quentin Grimes. Since joining the team at the trade deadline, he's emerged as a key contributor.
Through his first 14 games, Grimes has had a handful of strong showings. He did a little bit of everything against the Hawks, posting a stat line of 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. While this production didn't get the Sixers in the win column, it did put him in some impressive company.
In the past 15 years, Grimes is now just the third Sixers player to record this box score or better in a game. The other is a pair of his current teammates, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
This outing marked the fourth time Grimes has broken the 30-point mark for the Sixers in the past month. His best performance remains his career night against the Golden State Warriors when he recorded 44 points in a win.
Even though things look bleak for the Sixers at the moment, Grimes' play has been one of their few bright spots as of late. Depending on what happens in his restrictive free agency this summer, the front office might have found a good complementary piece they can sign at a team-friendly price.
