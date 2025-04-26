Sixers’ Guerschon Yabusele Reacts to NBA Award Nomination
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t see any of their players pick up an NBA award this year, but their veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele came close.
On Friday, the NBA announced the winner for the yearly Hustle Award. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received the honors this season.
When the league revealed the top-five finalists, Yabusele popped up third on the list, trailing Green and the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Cason Wallace. OKC’s Lu Dort and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels were also in the mix, placing fourth and fifth.
Yabusele took to social media to react to his honorable mention.
via @yabusele28: Merci l'équipe ✊🏾🖤
Yabusele gave thanks to an account that credited Yabusele not only for his performance throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, but for his mentality as well.
The circumstances for Yabusele and the Sixers as a whole were not exactly ideal this past year. Yabusele re-entered the NBA after a standout summer in Paris at the Olympics, playing for Team France. On a one-year deal, Yabusele wasn’t guaranteed anything beyond the 2024-2025 season.
As for the Sixers, they made multiple major investments, including the addition of Paul George. They entered the season with championship expectations and ultimately fell flat. The state of Philly hoops might be dark currently, but Yabusele was undoubtedly a bright spot.
The standout forward proved he deserves to stay in the NBA with impressive production and plenty of hustle. The Sixers will do what they can to retain him in the offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.