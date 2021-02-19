Sixers are Happy for Blue Coats Standout Paul Reed

Philadelphia 76ers second-round pick Paul Reed came into the pros with a chip on his shoulder. As the former DePaul power forward waited until the 58th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to hear his name called, the 21-year-old prospect was ready to prove that he's better than the scouts' projections.

With the Sixers, Reed landed himself a two-way contract. At this point, Reed's down in Orlando, Florida, with the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, participating in the bubble.

So far this season, the Blue Coats are on a tear, and Paul Reed has a lot to do with that. Through five games, Delaware remains as the final unbeaten team in the bubble. On a personal level, Paul Reed has accounted for 24 points-per-game, 13 rebounds-per-game, and 1.4 blocks-per-game in an average of 33 minutes of action.

Being top three in both points and rebounds-per-game, Reed has earned himself the right to be called the G League's Player of the Week through the first week of action. On Wednesday night, as the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Houston Rockets, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers raved about the young rookie.

"He's just a great kid. Everybody is happy for him," Rivers said before Wednesday's game. "You know, he's a quirky player. Talking to Connor (Johnson), he can't tell you how he's scoring -- he just scores. He's just one of those guys that has a nose for the ball, plays extremely hard, and he's also what we call a sunshine kid. He just walks in the room, and everybody is happy. You can't have enough of those types of people."

Soon enough, Reed will be back in the building with the Sixers as the Blue Coats season will wrap up sometime next month. For the time being, though, the rookie will continue to build on his game at the G League level with hopes that his improvements shine bright enough to continue catching the main roster's attention.

