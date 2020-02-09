Sixers Injury Report: Joel Embiid, Al Horford Questionable vs. Bulls Sunday

*Update: Joel Embiid has been upgraded to available on Sunday, he will play versus the Bulls.

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on track after Friday night's win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only did the Sixers pick up their first victory in four games, but they also had their entire starting lineup healthy and available to play as well.

Although Josh Richardson didn't start, and played on a minutes restriction against Memphis, at least all hands were on deck -- for a moment. The entire lineup being healthy didn't last very long on Friday.

By the time the second half began for the Sixers, it was noted that their All-Star center Joel Embiid would not be returning the game as he was dealing with stiffness in his neck. It was unfortunate considering the solid performance he was having. However, the Sixers survived without him as they took down Memphis with ease.

Because of the stiffness in his neck, Embiid is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls. According to Saturday night's injury report, Embiid is listed as Questionable, and his status will likely all depend on how he's feeling during the pregame.

Embiid wasn't alone on the injury report either. His fellow big man, Al Horford, is also Questionable on Sunday as he's struggling with a sore achilles. There weren't any talks about Horford injuring himself after the game on Friday, but the description of his injury was updated later on Saturday night.

It seems there's a slim chance both players miss Sunday's matchup. If somebody were to, the chances are that Horford becomes the more likely candidate to sit out on Sunday. Earlier in the year, the 33-year-old veteran was issued off on certain nights for load management. Since then, the Sixers haven't held him back.

Considering Horford just played in a back to back, perhaps the Sixers could sit him out for precautionary reasons on Sunday. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment, but it seems like a logical time to rest the veteran.

