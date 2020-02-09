All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Injury Report: Joel Embiid, Al Horford Questionable vs. Bulls Sunday

Justin Grasso

*Update: Joel Embiid has been upgraded to available on Sunday, he will play versus the Bulls.

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on track after Friday night's win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only did the Sixers pick up their first victory in four games, but they also had their entire starting lineup healthy and available to play as well.

Although Josh Richardson didn't start, and played on a minutes restriction against Memphis, at least all hands were on deck -- for a moment. The entire lineup being healthy didn't last very long on Friday.

By the time the second half began for the Sixers, it was noted that their All-Star center Joel Embiid would not be returning the game as he was dealing with stiffness in his neck. It was unfortunate considering the solid performance he was having. However, the Sixers survived without him as they took down Memphis with ease.

Because of the stiffness in his neck, Embiid is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls. According to Saturday night's injury report, Embiid is listed as Questionable, and his status will likely all depend on how he's feeling during the pregame.

Embiid wasn't alone on the injury report either. His fellow big man, Al Horford, is also Questionable on Sunday as he's struggling with a sore achilles. There weren't any talks about Horford injuring himself after the game on Friday, but the description of his injury was updated later on Saturday night.

It seems there's a slim chance both players miss Sunday's matchup. If somebody were to, the chances are that Horford becomes the more likely candidate to sit out on Sunday. Earlier in the year, the 33-year-old veteran was issued off on certain nights for load management. Since then, the Sixers haven't held him back.

Considering Horford just played in a back to back, perhaps the Sixers could sit him out for precautionary reasons on Sunday. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment, but it seems like a logical time to rest the veteran. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Furkan Korkmaz Helps 76ers Get Back on Track With a Career-Night vs. Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz helped his team get back on track with a dominant win over the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

by

jarydant68

76ers vs. Bulls Preview: Will Philly Get a Sneak Peek of Their Newest Additions?

The 76ers are set to take on the Bulls on Sunday. Will Philly finally get a sneak peek of their newest duo coming in?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: When Will Josh Richardson Return to the Starting Lineup?

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson returned on Friday, but he didn't start for Philly. When will that change?

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rumors: Kyle O'Quinn Wants Out of Philly?

Sixers' reserve big man Kyle O'Quinn has reportedly requested to be waived by Philly after the NBA trade deadline passed.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Downplays Any Locker Room Concerns After Fridays' Win

Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons wasn't asked about locker room concerns, but he made sure to go out of his way to explain that everything is still in tact.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson React to Sixers Acquiring Alec Burks & Glenn Robinson

Sixers veterans Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson both reacted to the acquisitions of Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson is Becoming the Vocal Leader Sixers Desperately Needed

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson explained why he decided to step into a vocal leadership role.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown is Unbothered by Philly Fans Booing Him

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown didn't hear Philly fans booing him, but knowing they did that, he couldn't really fault them.

Justin Grasso

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Guard Josh Richardson Listed as Questionable vs. Grizzlies on Friday

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso