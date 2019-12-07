Sixers Injury Report: Richardson to Miss Another, Embiid Out vs. Cavs

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Coming off of an ugly loss against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers have to bounce back in their matchup with the Cavaliers, but it won't be so easy.

The story of the 2019-2020 NBA season for the Sixers has surrounded the fact that their starting lineup has missed a notable amount of minutes playing together. Well, nothing about that changes on Saturday as the Sixers will be without two of their key starters.

Josh Richardson, SG

Sixers' veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to miss his fifth-straight game against the Cavaliers on Saturday. A little over a week ago, Richardson made it known to the medical staff during a game against the Kings that he was experiencing tightness in his hamstring.

So the team decided to rule Richardson out for the remainder of the game. Since then, the Sixers' shooting guard hasn't been on the floor. And as of Saturday morning, he still doesn't have a timetable for his return. All we know is that he won't play against Cleveland.

Is there a possibility Richardson returns for the second matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday? Nobody knows just yet -- but with the way things have been going, it seems more unlikely than likely at this point.

Joel Embiid, C

The absence of Joel Embiid on Saturday will come as a surprise to many. Lately, the Sixers' star center has been relatively healthy and even managed to play in back to back games, avoiding the sports science rules for a bit.

On Saturday, though, Embiid will sit out as he nurses what was diagnosed as a hip contusion. Apparently, Embiid was experiencing discomfort in his hip following the loss against Washington. So it sounds like the Sixers are going to play it safe and keep him out of the matchup with the Cavs, which the Sixers should be able to handle without him.