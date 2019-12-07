76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson to Miss Another, Embiid Out vs. Cavs

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Coming off of an ugly loss against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers have to bounce back in their matchup with the Cavaliers, but it won't be so easy.

The story of the 2019-2020 NBA season for the Sixers has surrounded the fact that their starting lineup has missed a notable amount of minutes playing together. Well, nothing about that changes on Saturday as the Sixers will be without two of their key starters.

Josh Richardson, SG

Sixers' veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to miss his fifth-straight game against the Cavaliers on Saturday. A little over a week ago, Richardson made it known to the medical staff during a game against the Kings that he was experiencing tightness in his hamstring.

So the team decided to rule Richardson out for the remainder of the game. Since then, the Sixers' shooting guard hasn't been on the floor. And as of Saturday morning, he still doesn't have a timetable for his return. All we know is that he won't play against Cleveland.

Is there a possibility Richardson returns for the second matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday? Nobody knows just yet -- but with the way things have been going, it seems more unlikely than likely at this point.

Joel Embiid, C

The absence of Joel Embiid on Saturday will come as a surprise to many. Lately, the Sixers' star center has been relatively healthy and even managed to play in back to back games, avoiding the sports science rules for a bit.

On Saturday, though, Embiid will sit out as he nurses what was diagnosed as a hip contusion. Apparently, Embiid was experiencing discomfort in his hip following the loss against Washington. So it sounds like the Sixers are going to play it safe and keep him out of the matchup with the Cavs, which the Sixers should be able to handle without him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against the Cavs on Saturday

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

76ers Should Learn a Valuable Lesson From Loss vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The 76ers took the Wizards lightly on Thursday and now they paid for it with a loss.

76ers' Struggles in D.C. Continue as They Fall to Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The Philadelphia 76ers attempted to snap a long-lasting losing streak in D.C. but the Wizards got the best of them.

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Out, Milton Available vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The Sixers will be without Josh Richardson for the fourth-straight game against the Wizards. Meanwhile, Shake Milton is available to play.

Was James Ennis' Showboating a One Time Thing?

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers veteran reserve James Ennis has gained major confidence as of late. Will he continue to showboat because of it?

Josh Richardson Set to Miss Fourth Straight Game

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday with hamstring tightness.

Joel Embiid Almost Starred in 'Uncut Gems' with Adam Sandler

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers center Joel Embiid almost expanded his role as a superstar on the basketball court to being a star on the big screen.

Brett Brown Embraces Those Who Hate the Sixers

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers head coach Brett Brown is hardly affected by Pacers assistant Dan Burke, who claims he "hates" playing the Sixers.

James Ennis Is Developing Into a 'Hot Guy' off the Bench

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers' small forward James Ennis has developed tons of confidence recently, which created a 'hot guy' mentality.

Sixers' Josh Richardson Continues to "Progress" with Injury

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is making progress with his injury, but isn't quite ready to get back to the court just yet.