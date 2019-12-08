PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Sunday night to complete another weekend's worth of games. On Saturday night, the Sixers were shorthanded but still managed to dominate the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

The key to Saturday's game for the Sixers was to bounce back by gaining a win and come out of the matchup healthy. They checked one box on their to-do list. However, they didn't make it out of the Cleveland matchup with a squeaky clean injury report.

Matisse Thybulle, SG

Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle has been healthy all season long. Although he's missed a couple of games as a healthy scratch remaining on the bench, Thybulle has still had a significant role for the Sixers this season.

Unfortunately, he might miss Sunday's game after rolling his ankle early on in Saturday night's game. The rookie was getting a warmup in hours before Sunday's matchup, but the Sixers still have him listed as questionable until further notice.

Josh Richardson, SG

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson has missed the last five and a half matchups as he deals with right hamstring tightness. While Richardson continues to progress with his setback, his return still isn't set.

Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's matchup early and is already listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers have fared well without Richardson, but they could use him back in the lineup soon.

Joel Embiid, C

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has been available for all of the back to back matchups so far this season. This time around though, the big man had to sit out for a game. Many assumed Embiid would get the Cleveland game off regardless of whether he was healthy or not, but it didn't matter.

After reporting that he had discomfort in his hip after the loss against the Wizards, the Sixers decided to hold Embiid out against the Cavaliers. Clearly, that was the right decision as they dominated on Saturday night without him. For Sunday's game against Toronto, Embiid will be available to get his revenge after his disappointing zero-point showing from a couple of weeks back.