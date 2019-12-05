Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Out, Milton Available vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Thursday night. This time, they are on the road in D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards. It's been a little over a week since the Sixers took their last loss. As it stands, Philly is on a hot streak right now, as they won four in a row, defeating the Kings, Knicks, Pacers, and the Jazz.

They will look to make it five in a row while in Washington, D.C., but they won't have everybody available once again. As of late, the Sixers have had to make some slight changes to their starting lineup and rotations.

Since their starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson has been dealing with tightness in his hamstring, the Sixers medical staff have been extra careful with the 26-year-old guard's treatment. Considering it's so early in the year, the team doesn't want to rush Richardson back in the lineup as soft tissue setbacks tend to be tricky.

So with that, the Sixers refuse to allow J-Rich to take the court until he's feeling one-hundred percent. And on Thursday, he's not quite there. Since they made it clear that his timetable could stretch out a few more games earlier in the week, it doesn't come as a surprise he's out for the fourth game in a row.

Aside from Richardson, the Sixers are pretty healthy. The only other name to pop up on the injury report was backup shooting guard, Shake Milton. As he's been dealing with right hip discomfort, Milton missed some practice this week. However, he is on the trip to D.C. and is listed as available for Thursday's game in case the Sixers need him.