76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Out, Milton Available vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Thursday night. This time, they are on the road in D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards. It's been a little over a week since the Sixers took their last loss. As it stands, Philly is on a hot streak right now, as they won four in a row, defeating the Kings, Knicks, Pacers, and the Jazz.

They will look to make it five in a row while in Washington, D.C., but they won't have everybody available once again. As of late, the Sixers have had to make some slight changes to their starting lineup and rotations.

Since their starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson has been dealing with tightness in his hamstring, the Sixers medical staff have been extra careful with the 26-year-old guard's treatment. Considering it's so early in the year, the team doesn't want to rush Richardson back in the lineup as soft tissue setbacks tend to be tricky.

So with that, the Sixers refuse to allow J-Rich to take the court until he's feeling one-hundred percent. And on Thursday, he's not quite there. Since they made it clear that his timetable could stretch out a few more games earlier in the week, it doesn't come as a surprise he's out for the fourth game in a row.

Aside from Richardson, the Sixers are pretty healthy. The only other name to pop up on the injury report was backup shooting guard, Shake Milton. As he's been dealing with right hip discomfort, Milton missed some practice this week. However, he is on the trip to D.C. and is listed as available for Thursday's game in case the Sixers need him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matisse Thybulle Questionable, Embiid's a Go vs. Raptors

Justin Grasso
0

The Sixers will have Joel Embiid back for Sunday night. However, Matisse Thybulle's status is in question against the Raptors.

76ers' Mike Scott Finds His Shot Again vs. Cavaliers

Justin Grasso
0

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott crawled his way out of a slump after getting the start against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brett Brown Wants More Three-Pointers From Ben Simmons

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers head coach Brett Brown would like to see more three-point shots from Ben Simmons. Will he get that?

Ben Simmons Has a Career Night vs. Cavaliers

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons turns in a career night against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson Early for Raptors Matchup

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson has already been ruled out for the matchup against the Raptors.

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson to Miss Another, Embiid Out vs. Cavs

Justin Grasso
0

The Sixers will be without a couple of key starters on Saturday against the Cavs with Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid out.

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against the Cavs on Saturday

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

76ers Should Learn a Valuable Lesson From Loss vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The 76ers took the Wizards lightly on Thursday and now they paid for it with a loss.

76ers' Struggles in D.C. Continue as They Fall to Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The Philadelphia 76ers attempted to snap a long-lasting losing streak in D.C. but the Wizards got the best of them.

Was James Ennis' Showboating a One Time Thing?

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers veteran reserve James Ennis has gained major confidence as of late. Will he continue to showboat because of it?