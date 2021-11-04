Report: Sixers' Isaiah Joe Enters NBA's Health & Safety Protocol

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Isaiah Joe has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Joe, who checked into Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls for roughly five minutes, is now on track to miss Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons on the road.

As a result of Joe playing and traveling with the Sixers on their two-game road trip, the entire Sixers roster will now be tested for COVID-19 for precautionary reasons, according to Wojnarowski.

While the Sixers could potentially miss more players for Thursday's game depending on the testing results, Philly already expects to be shorthanded against Detroit. Ben Simmons, who's been out due to personal reasons, was ruled out once again for the ninth-straight game this season.

Meanwhile, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was also ruled out for the second-straight game as he was dealing with hamstring tightness during Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lastly, the Sixers will also be without Tobias Harris once again on Thursday. Harris, who was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol 40 minutes before tip-off on Monday night, returned a positive COVID-19 test and is symptomatic, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

"He's doing okay, but not great, honestly," Rivers said before Wednesday night's game. "You know, that's the most I'm going to say about it. It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad like, 'What the hell, I'm fine?' Tobias is not in that category right now. I could tell you that."

Harris is guaranteed to miss at least ten days as a result of returning a positive COVID-19 test. As for Joe, his situation right now is currently unclear. While he's in the health and safety protocol, that doesn't necessarily indicate he tested positive for the virus as numerous factors could be in play.

