Isaiah Joe says This NBA Season 'All About Learning'

Isaiah Joe isn't the Philadelphia 76ers' typical second-round rookie. Usually, a player in his position might earn a two-way deal with the team if the organization believes there's a slight chance the late-round prospect could contribute to the main roster.

But Joe's position is different. The 76ers zeroed in on the former Arkansas sharpshooter months before the 2020 NBA Draft. The Sixers went as far as telling Joe they will do everything they can to ensure he's a member of the team when the draft wraps up.

Philly didn't have to make any moves on draft night for Joe. Instead, they just had to wait patiently for the 49th pick to come around so they could snag him. Roughly about a week later, Joe and the Sixers' front office finalized a three-year contract, with the first two seasons being guaranteed, making Joe a lock for a roster spot.

A few weeks ago, Joe mentioned the 76ers didn't express the idea of having plans for the second-round rookie to pick up some playing time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. That's a strong sign the Sixers might see a real role for Joe on the main roster in year one. Just because Joe knows he could get some minutes on the floor with the Sixers, doesn't mean he fails to see this season for what it really is.

“This season is all about learning,” the rookie said on Saturday. “I’m a new rookie coming into this league and as much as I can learn right off the bat, that’s going to be better. Building chemistry and a bond with my teammates, assert myself on the court and build a bond with the rest of the staff, this franchise is great. I’m just looking forward to getting out on the court with the guys.”

Some rookies might come into the NBA and think they have it all figured out right off the bat. When it comes to the 21-year-old former Arkansas guard, though, he's willing to admit he's got plenty to learn and intends to lean on his veteran teammates "24/7, 365" this season so he can master the art of being an NBA player.

“I’ve already asked a handful of questions to [my teammates]," Joe mentioned during his first week of NBA workouts. "They have some great knowledge to drop down and they’re willing to help teach us rookies and that’s one thing I really appreciate them for. They’re great players, but they’re also great people, and they’re willing to drop down their knowledge of the game.”

