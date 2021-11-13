Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers' Isaiah Joe Set to Return vs. Pacers
    Publish date:

    Sixers' Isaiah Joe Set to Return vs. Pacers

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting healthier. On Thursday, the team got its veteran forward Tobias Harris back in the mix as he was cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol after battling a case of COVID-19.

    Now, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe becomes the next member of the team to get cleared from the health and safety protocol. Last Thursday, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Joe became the second player to be entered into the protocol after Harris.

    He would go on to miss the matchup in Detroit and Chicago and then missed every single game of the three-game homestand versus the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors.

    Read More

    On Saturday afternoon, Joe was cleared from the protocol and upgraded to questionable for Saturday night's matchup on the road against the Indiana Pacers. At this point, Joe is upgraded to available for Saturday night's game.

    Joe's role on Saturday night is unclear. Unlike Harris, the second-year guard has been in and out of the key rotation this year. After Joe averaged roughly eight minutes per game through the first four matchups of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers guard didn't register any minutes against the Knicks for the fifth game of the year.

    When he gained more playing time over the next three games, he averaged two fewer minutes. Then, Joe was inactive for the next five games due to the health and safety protocol. Considering the Sixers remain shorthanded with several players still out, Joe could earn some playing time on Saturday night when he makes his return.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_16019213_168388689_lowres (5)
    News

    Isaiah Joe Set to Return vs. Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17143368_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Wants Tyrese Maxey to Keep Attacking and Pushing Pace

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Jaden Springer Shines in NBA G League Debut

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15491051_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle Remain Out vs. Pacers on Saturday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16965639_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    Isaiah Joe Clears NBA Health and Safety Protocol Ahead of Pacers Matchup

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17142523_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Competing Against Fred VanVleet

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17143400_168388689_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Fined by NBA for Making 'Obscene Gesture' vs. Sixers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17143399_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Discusses His 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

    23 hours ago