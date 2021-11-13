Isaiah Joe Set to Return vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting healthier. On Thursday, the team got its veteran forward Tobias Harris back in the mix as he was cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol after battling a case of COVID-19.

Now, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe becomes the next member of the team to get cleared from the health and safety protocol. Last Thursday, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Joe became the second player to be entered into the protocol after Harris.

He would go on to miss the matchup in Detroit and Chicago and then missed every single game of the three-game homestand versus the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors.

On Saturday afternoon, Joe was cleared from the protocol and upgraded to questionable for Saturday night's matchup on the road against the Indiana Pacers. At this point, Joe is upgraded to available for Saturday night's game.

Joe's role on Saturday night is unclear. Unlike Harris, the second-year guard has been in and out of the key rotation this year. After Joe averaged roughly eight minutes per game through the first four matchups of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers guard didn't register any minutes against the Knicks for the fifth game of the year.

When he gained more playing time over the next three games, he averaged two fewer minutes. Then, Joe was inactive for the next five games due to the health and safety protocol. Considering the Sixers remain shorthanded with several players still out, Joe could earn some playing time on Saturday night when he makes his return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.