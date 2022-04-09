Philadelphia 76ers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on making another championship run potentially.

Last season, the Blue Coats dominated during a condensed season down in Orlando, Florida. With Paul Reed trailblazing his way to MVP, the Blue Coats managed to notch their first-ever G League championship appearance.

While Delaware fell short in the end, they are looking to bounce back this season as they are cruising through the playoffs once again.

In a Conference Quarterfinals matchup against the Long Island Nets, the Blue Coats dominated with a 133-116 victory. On Friday night, the Coats took on their second opponent of the postseason when they faced the Motor City Cruise.

A Dominant Showing

Sixers rookie Jaden Springer has been battling a setback throughout the year, but he was healthy and available going into the Friday night postseason matchup. After an impressive G League playoff debut, the rookie guard was even more dominant in his second postseason showing on Friday.

Off the rip, Springer led the Blue Coats in scoring as he put up six points in his first six minutes on the court. He tacked on another five points in the second quarter and went into halftime with 11 points as the game was tied at 69.

Springer scored another six points in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with 17 points as the Blue Coats trailed by one point. While Springer blended right in with his teammates on the offensive end on Friday, the rookie separated himself in the fourth quarter as he helped lead Delaware to its second postseason victory.

In the final 12 minutes of the outing, Springer remained on the floor for the entire fourth quarter. The rookie went 3-4 from the field and knocked down all five of his free throws. Springer collected 13 of Delaware's 30 fourth-quarter points.

While the game was tight throughout the matchup, Springer and the Blue Coats were too much for Motor City to handle in the end. With a dominant game-high of 30 points, Springer helped lead the Blue Coats past the Cruise defeating them 124-116.

