Jaden Springer Shines in NBA G League Debut

Philadelphia 76ers NBA G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats tipped off their 2021-2022 season last weekend. Sixers first-round draft pick Jaden Springer was expected to make his G League debut, but it was instead put on hold.

As the Sixers were in the midst of a small road trip, they started losing more players to the NBA health and safety protocol as Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after Tobias Harris did.

Therefore, the Sixers needed some extra bodies when they faced the Chicago Bulls last Saturday. So, instead of making their G League debut in Delaware last week, Springer and two-way guard Aaron Henry were flown out to Chicago to join the 76ers. And they stayed on the main roster for Monday and Tuesday night's games against the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

On Thursday, as the Sixers were set to face the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers sent Springer and Henry back to the Blue Coats. So, when Friday night's game against the Maine Celtics rolled around, Springer finally made his G League debut.

The young prospect impressed in his first set of G League action. Checking in for nearly ten minutes in the first quarter, Springer hit all but one of his five shot attempts from the field. When he got his first rest of the night, Springer came off the court as a plus-12 after scoring nine points.

He would finish the first half with 13 points in a little under 17 minutes of action. At that point, the Blue Coats had a comfortable lead that they were looking to capitalize on. Springer helped them do so as he tacked on another eight points in the second half.

In the end, the Sixers rookie wrapped up the outing with a team-high of 21 points in 33 minutes. He shot 8-15 from the field and knocked down two of his four three-point attempts. In addition to his scoring contributions, Springer collected three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and blocked two shots as the Blue Coats went on to defeat the Celtics 114-103, moving on to 2-0 on the year.

