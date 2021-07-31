Jaden Springer Studying Former Sixers Guard

The Sixers held an introductory press conference Saturday morning for two of their selections from Thursday's draft. Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey both fielded questions from the media for the first time since joining the organization.

During his availability, Springer was asked if there were any players he tries to model his game after. The 28th pick listed multiple All-Star guards. Among them was a former Sixers' first-round selection.

"There's not like one person in particular that I model my game off of, I watch all the guards. Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, I've been watching a lot of Jrue Holiday and take stuff from all of those players," said Springer.

In Springer's case, Holiday is the perfect player to study as he prepares to begin his NBA journey. With his skill set, he could mold his game very similar to Holiday's.

Throughout his career, Holiday has been one of the league's most underrated players. One thing he always received the proper praise for is his defense. In terms of best two-way guards in the league right now, Holiday sits atop the list.

Springer has already made a name for himself defensively. He is a guy who prides himself on that end of the floor, similar to Holiday.

Some of Springer's earlier comments also point towards Holiday being a good player of influence to him. When asked what he brings to the Sixers on day one, he described a lot of what Holiday brings to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I feel like I'll be able to bring some toughness and physicality on both ends of the court. I also feel like I can be a secondary playmaker, whatever you need me to do," said Springer.

While the organization might view Springer as a three-and-D player down the road, there is a chance he could become a player similar to Holiday. With such a high defensive floor and the ability to attack off the dribble, the potential is there.

Still only 18-years-old, we are years away from finding out what type of player Springer will be in the NBA. If Springer wants to reach his full potential at the next level, studying a player like Holiday is a step in the right direction.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.