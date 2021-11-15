Sixers Rookie Springer Struggles in Second NBA G League Game

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jaden Springer entered the league as one of the youngest prospects this season. After spending just one year at Tennessee, the former five-star recruit decided to take his talents to the pros after 25 college games.

Now, the 19-year-old is a member of the Sixers organization. Considering Springer's age and lack of experience beyond High School, the Sixers needed to find a way to further his development. Being that they are playoff contenders, throwing the rookie into the fire wouldn't be the best choice for either party.

Therefore, the Sixers decided it would be best to send Springer down to the NBA G League to play with their affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Springer has spent training camp with both the Sixers and the Blue Coats this year.

Although Springer was supposed to make his G League debut last Saturday against the Long Island Nets, he was instead called up to Philly's main roster last-minute. With the Sixers dealing with several setbacks as players were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, they needed extra depth. So, Springer and two-way guard Aaron Henry were flown out to Chicago -- putting their G League season debuts on hold.

A little under a week later, Springer finally saw his first set of G League action. The rookie guard, who played as a small forward, impressed as he put up 21 points in his first 33 minutes of action. As he took 16 shots from the field, Springer hit on 50-percent of his attempts. In addition, he collected three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and blocked a shot.

Springer and the Blue Coats met with the Maine Celtics once again two days later, following his impressive debut. Unlike the first outing, though, the Blue Coats fell short, and Springer didn't flash as much as he did in the first outing.

He checked in for a little under 18 minutes on Sunday afternoon. After chucking up 16 shots in his first game, Springer had just three field-goal attempts on Sunday. Unfortunately, he didn't drain a single bucket.

Springer finished the game with four points, which came from free throws. He also had three rebounds, one steal, and a blocked shot. The rookie also turned the ball over three times and finished the game a minus-seven on the stat sheet.

In a game where six Blue Coats players scored in double-digits, Springer was hardly a factor in Delaware's Sunday afternoon loss. The good news is that it's nothing to be concerned about. As Springer's just 19-year-old and playing in his second professional game, the young prospect has tons of room for improvement.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.