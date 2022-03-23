James Harden, Joel Embiid Avoid Injury Report vs. Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a set of back-to-back games earlier this week. On Sunday night, the Sixers hosted the Toronto Raptors for the second time this year.

Then on Monday night, the Sixers faced the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time this regular season.

When the Sixers went into the matchup against the Raptors, they had a key name on the injury report as Joel Embiid was once again battling back soreness.

Ever since taking a hard fall on his back last Monday against the Denver Nuggets, Embiid has been a regular on Philly's injury report.

However, after being considered questionable for the three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Raptors, Embiid was cleared for action in all three matchups.

On Monday, the situation was different, though. At first, Embiid was questionable but shortly after appearing on the injury report for the fourth game in a row, the Sixers downgraded the star center to out on Monday.

Embiid wasn't the only star to miss the battle against the Heat. Although the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden mentioned he planned to play on the second night of the back-to-back following Sunday's game, the Sixers had other plans.

A few hours before the Sixers and the Heat tipped off, the 76ers ruled Harden out for the matchup. The team listed "hamstring injury management" as the reason why Harden didn't get the green light to go on Monday.

Despite missing their top two stars, the Sixers managed to make it out of Monday's matchup against Miami with an upset victory.

Will the Stars Return in LA?

On Wednesday night, the Sixers are set to participate in a late matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Tuesday night, it was once again injury-free. Outside of the few G League assignees, the Sixers didn't have any players in danger of missing Wednesday's game, including Embiid, who's been questionable going into the last four matchups.

After getting Monday night off, it seems Embiid is refreshed and ready to play against the Lakers. As for Harden, he's on track to make his return as well. Considering Doc Rivers mentioned that Harden's absence earlier this week was precautionary, Harden's return to the court on Wednesday doesn't come as a surprise.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.