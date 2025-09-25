Sixers' Jared McCain Facing Massive Setback Ahead of 2026 Season
Heading into a new season, one member of the Philadelphia 76ers many were excited to see back in action was guard Jared McCain. Amid recent developments, it appears his sophomore campaign in the NBA could be off to a rocky start.
McCain landed with the Sixers at pick No. 16 in the 2024 draft after a promising season at Duke. His role on the veteran-loaded team was unclear at first, but that quickly changed when the roster was hit with some unfortunate injury luck.
In the early weeks of the season, McCain found himself playing on a nightly basis in hopes of providing a boost. He made the most of this opportunity, showing the Sixers he could be a core piece for them moving forward.
Following an impressive string of performances in November, McCain emerged as an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, his first year in the pros came to an abrupt end midway through December. After taking a harsh fall in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, McCain suffered a knee injury that would require season-ending surgery.
McCain would play in just 23 games as a rookie, averaging 15.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.6 APG in that time.
Following an extended recovery period, McCain was expected to be a full-go when the Sixers kicked off training camp. Now, that no longer appears to be the case.
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the latest on the Sixers guard. McCain suffered a UCL tear in his thumb while training for the upcoming season. It is unclear how long this ailment will keep him out for, as he and the team are seeking the advice of a specialist to decide the best course of action moving forward.
This news is a devastating blow for McCain and the Sixers. Back at full strength, the roster is eager to return as a threat in the Eastern Conference. Based on what he showed in his short stretch as a rookie, McCain was someone who had a chance to be an X-factor in the supporting cast.
In the meantime, all the Sixers can do now is hope this injury doesn't keep the second-year guard on the shelf for long.
