Joel Embiid Admits He's Been 'Going Through the Motions'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been having the best season of his career in 2020-2021. After getting snubbed from several end-of-season accolades last year, the former third-overall pick entered the 2020 season with a chip on his shoulder.

Through the first half of the season, he was arguably the most valuable player in the league. Not only did Embiid lead the charge of the first-place Sixers, but he was consistently dominating the competition in front of him while staying relatively healthy.

However, he did suffer a notable setback when the second half of the season started. After going down with a knee injury in his first game back from the All-Star break, Embiid went on to miss ten-straight games due to a bruised knee.

At the time of the injury, Embiid thought his season was over. He would be relieved to see his MRI results revealed no structural damage the following morning. While Embiid definitely dodged a bullet a couple of months back, and he feels a lot healthier these days as he's shaken the knee brace off, the All-Star is still extremely cautious with how he's playing. And on Monday, he went as far as admitting he's been somewhat just going through the motions lately.

“I’m feeling okay, just managing it,” Embiid said on Monday night in regards to his knee. “In the last couple of games, it just feels like I’ve been going through the motions. I’m just trying to make sure I get to the playoffs healthy.”

With the postseason vastly approaching, Embiid and the Sixers have just seven games left to go in the regular season. Before, Embiid made it clear that he'll do whatever it takes to help his team lock in the first seed and improve his status as the league's potential MVP, which he believes he still deserves.

But lately, Embiid's primary focus is staying healthy. While the Sixers are certainly better off locking in the first seed this season, it wouldn't be worth it if Embiid's health is compromised in the process.

Although the superstar has proven that he can put the team on his back and will Philly to victory if needed, Embiid expects his teammates to ensure he doesn't have to do that over the next seven games as he wants to remain healthy before the playoffs.

