Joel Embiid Among Betting Favorites for 2022 MVP

Similar to the way the world of sports never sleeps, neither does the world of sports betting. Although we are still awaiting a champion for this season, future bets have already come out for the 2022 season.

DraftKings sportsbook recently released its odds for MVP of next season. As it currently stands, Dallas Mavericks' All-Star Luka Doncic sits with the best odds to win the hardware. This is now the second straight season the young phenom has started the season among the top favorites to win Most Valuable Player.

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has the second-best odds behind Doncic. If not for injuries last season, many aruge that Embiid would have won the award last season. Based on the leap his game took this season, Embiid is sure to be in the conversation for the foreseeable future.

Despite winning MVP this season and putting up incredible numbers, Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic only has the eighth-best odds to win for a second-straight season. Some of the names in front of him include Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Steph Curry.

Durant sitting with the third-best odds behind Embiid is the most questionable odds listing. While Durant is in the upper echelon of NBA superstars, the team he plays for hurts his chances.

Players that play with multiple superstars tend to have a tougher time walking away with MVP. Durant playing alongside James Harden and Kyrie Irving creates a situation where they will likely all take votes from each other.

With an entire offseason to recover and teams getting healthier, the MVP race is sure to be fun next season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.