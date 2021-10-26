Embiid Cleared for Action vs. Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been cleared to play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Heading into the matchup, the star center was listed as questionable due to knee soreness.

Embiid's knee concerns started last week when the Sixers tipped off the 2021-2022 NBA season. Although Embiid was coming off of multiple knee injuries last year, his torn meniscus, which he suffered in the playoffs last year, wasn't a factor when the season started this year.

Instead, Embiid's latest knee injury was suffered last Wednesday night in the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Early on in the night, Embiid was spotted grabbing at his knee as he made contact with another player.

Embiid would go on and finish the night without any setbacks, but he was dealing with soreness after the victory over New Orleans. After getting the night off on Thursday, the Sixers listed Embiid as questionable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite his status being in question, Embiid was cleared for action against Brooklyn after going through morning shootaround and pregame warmups. After the loss to the Nets, Embiid revealed that his knee is fine, but battling through soreness is what's slightly holding him back for the time being.

"It happened last game," Embiid said. "I got kneed right into it. So, it's been sore -- extremely sore. But I think I'll be alright." Going into Sunday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid was once again questionable. However, he was cleared for action and checked in for 33 minutes in the win over OKC.

Judging based on his questionable status leading up to Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks, Embiid is still battling through soreness. However, the Sixers have cleared their All-Star center for action once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.