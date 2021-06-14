Joel Embiid Cleared to Play Game 4 vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been cleared for action ahead of the Game 4 matchup between the Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Although Embiid's been questionable leading up to every matchup since the second round started last Sunday, Philly's All-Star big man has yet to miss a game since the Sixers advanced to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

In the first-round series against the Washington Wizards, Embiid was healthy for the first three matchups. During the fourth outing on the road, the big man went up for a layup and buckled his knee on his way down before hitting the ground.

While it looked like Embiid suffered a back injury at first, he was dealing with knee soreness. After heading back to the locker room to get his knee evaluated, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the rest of the Game 4 matchup against the Wizards.

A couple of days later, it was revealed Embiid was dealing with a small lateral meniscus tear in his knee. Although the Sixers delayed his playing status for the Game 5 matchup against Washington, Embiid was ultimately ruled out, as expected.

Lately, Embiid's been a limited participant in Sixers' practice, and he's been receiving daily treatment on his knee. Although he's taking it easy during off days, Embiid technically hasn't taken any time off as he's played in Philly's last three games.

In the series against the Hawks, Embiid has averaged 35 minutes per game while putting up 35 points, draining 53-percent of his shots from the field. Although his setback hasn't affected his production, Embiid admits it's been difficult playing through his injury. But as long as he's standing, the Sixers All-Star plans to play through the pain and help his team win games.

