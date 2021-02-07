Sixers' Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Nets on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been cleared to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night after being listed as questionable for knee soreness.

Lately, Embiid has dealt with his fair share of setbacks. Since the third game of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Sixers center has fought through back tightness.

Last Wednesday, Embiid reaggravated his back injury against the Los Angeles Lakers. Since hitting the floor during a dunk attempt over LeBron James, Embiid has missed one out of four games.

Unfortunately, Embiid's not just fighting back tightness right now. In addition to his original setback, the big man is also dealing with a minor knee injury as well.

On Thursday night in the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid landed awkwardly after a block attempt and injured his knee.

Although his injury looked severe at first, the Sixers let out a sigh of relief when they found out he just hyperextended his knee.

Embiid managed to make his way back out onto the court Thursday night to finish the game. While he was able to play again, Embiid did admit he wasn't one-hundred percent.

"As the game kept going, I felt good," Embiid explained on Thursday. "I wasn't all the way there, but I was just trying to push to make sure we get a chance. I feel good. I'll see how it feels tomorrow when I wake up, but I should be good."

On Saturday, the Sixers weren't sure if Embiid was going to be able to push through the pain and play or not. After going through pregame warmups, Embiid was cleared by Philly's training staff and implemented into the starting lineup.

