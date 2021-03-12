Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Wizards on Friday Night

The MVP frontrunner is back in the mix.

Last week, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wrapped up the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season with a dominant matchup against the Utah Jazz. Then, Embiid was getting ready to participate in his fourth All-Star matchup that following weekend.

Unfortunately, Embiid joined his teammate Ben Simmons in missing the big game. On Saturday night, Embiid found out that his barber tested positive for COVID-19. So, like most situations, he was automatically entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol due to contact tracing.

Embiid tested negative multiple times on Sunday night. Therefore, he was cleared to get on a private flight back to Philly so he could return home to quarantine. Per the NBA's rules, Embiid had to quarantine for at least seven days.

Earlier this week, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls as he still wasn't permitted to join the team. Before Thursday's game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that he was under the impression Embiid would be good to go for Friday's matchup against the Washinton Wizards.

"I think we'll get one back tomorrow," Rivers said before Thursday's game. "That's all we have right now. So, (Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid) are not cleared to workout or do anything other than workout on their own. I think we're all doing that. Other than that, [there's no update]. They feel great, and that's the most important thing."

On Friday, Embiid's quarantine was officially lifted, and the Sixers wasted no time upgrading Embiid's status on the injury report as probable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. At this point, it's confirmed the big man will make his return and play on Friday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.