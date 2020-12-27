Joel Embiid is Feeling More Confident in the Post

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid doesn't want to be a typical NBA center. As the new generation of centers is more versatile, Embiid fits the bill as he can shoot from all areas of the floor. Oftentimes last season, the Sixers center was criticized for standing around the perimeter too much.

While Embiid can and will dominate down low, the situation wasn't ideal for him last year. The 76ers didn't employ reliable three-point shooters, which caused a lack of spacing on the floor for Embiid.

As the All-Star big man felt the pressure of being the primary scorer, Embiid struggled with double-teams as he didn't always have a reliable shooter to pass to when the pressure was on. This year, the situation is different.

Now, the 76ers aren't relying on Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson to shoot threes. Instead, they have proven shooting threats in Seth Curry and Danny Green, with Harris, who can be a reliable shooter with quicker decisions, as a third option.

With a better structure, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believes the big man is getting much more comfortable in the post this season. "That extra shooter on the floor, I'm telling you guys, Joel is getting more and more confident in the post," Rivers said following Saturday night's win over the New York Knicks.

"You think about it, the other day we had four shooters on the floor," Rivers continued. "Tonight, Joel was effective with Ben [Simmons] on the floor, cutting and the three-shooting. So, it's good that you can be effective with both looks."

Based on what he's seen from last year's tape in comparison to watching Embiid through the first two games this season, Rivers sees a much more effective and confident Embiid. And if you ask Embiid, he'll agree with Rivers' assessment.

"I'm definitely more comfortable," Embiid said after Saturday night's win. "Even when it comes to passing out of the double team. One thing I'm trying to improve this year is not turning the ball over. I had, I think one today, and it was at the end before I got out, and I was disappointed."

Embiid's one turnover on the stat sheet was impressive. And so was the big man's game-high of 27 points in 30 minutes of action. A productive scoring night from Embiid is nothing new, but having other players, specifically Seth Curry, around him scoring from all areas of the floor is getting the All-Star a lot of his confidence back.

"You know, [Seth Curry] is definitely making me comfortable," Embiid continued. "He's also helping my game. Now, if you want to double -- I dare you -- because we're going to knock down those shots. If you let me play one on one, then it's either a bucket or a foul."

Through two games this season, Embiid has looked better than ever. Not only is the All-Star center keeping up with the pace of the team, but he's also been extremely productive as he's averaging 28 points-per-game, draining 54-percent of his shots. There's still a lot of basketball left to be played, but so far, Embiid is feeling a lot more confident this season as the Sixers are built to give him optimal spacing.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_