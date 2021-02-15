Embiid in Danger of Missing Monday's Game vs. Utah Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz due to back tightness.

Although Embiid has been healthier than ever before this year, the Sixers' big man has still had his battles with minor setbacks such as back tightness and knee soreness. While his knee soreness has come and gone -- the back injury has been bothering him since the third game of the season back in December.

It probably didn't help that Embiid had a big fall on his back against the Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks ago. As Lakers star LeBron James gave the big man a shove in mid-air while Embiid was attempting a dunk, he took a hard fall to the floor on his back, which Embiid admitted it affected him for the rest of the game.

Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, the big man didn't miss too many games after the fall despite his tight back still playing a factor. Frequently, Embiid pops up on the team's injury report as questionable due to back tightness, and Monday is no different.

As the 76ers look to wrap up a four-game road trip out West with a game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Embiid's status was in question as early as Sunday. So far, Embiid appeared on the court for the other three games on the trip in Sacramento, Portland, and Phoenix.

Over the last three games, the Sixers have gone 1-2. Although they've struggled overall with two losses, Embiid still had solid outings as he's averaged 31 points and 11 rebounds over the last three matchups.

