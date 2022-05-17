Joel Embiid Discusses Offseason Recovery Plan After Injuries

Joel Embiid was dealt a bad hand once again in the playoffs. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers big man tore his meniscus in the first round of the postseason.

While Embiid managed to play in seven of the Sixers' final eight matchups last year, it was clear the injury took a toll on him.

Going into the playoffs this year, Embiid was healthy after playing in a career-high of 68 games during the regular season.

The healthy streak in the playoffs lasted under three games. After Philly's Game 3 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the first round, Embiid admitted he was dealing with hand pain after the game.

A couple of days later, the big man received an MRI. It was then revealed that Embiid tore a ligament in his thumb. Surgery was suggested for Embiid, but he didn't want to go through with any medical procedures until after the playoff run.

Embiid continued to play through the thumb pain. And after the Sixers' final matchup against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, Embiid believes that surgery is still in the plans.

"Obviously, I gotta talk to these guys," said Embiid. "But the last time I checked, it was that I definitely need surgery for the thumb injury."

As if battling through a thumb injury wasn't enough, Embiid also suffered a facial injury during Game 6 of the first-round series against Toronto. After getting elbowed, Embiid was diagnosed with a mild concussion and an orbital fracture.

Those injuries kept Embiid off the floor for the first two games of the second-round series against Miami. When he returned for Game 3, Embiid was forced to wear a mask to protect his face from further damage.

"As far as my face, the last indication was that [surgery] wasn’t needed," Embiid explained. "I just gotta have conversations with them and figure out what’s actually needed and what’s not."

Needing just one surgery is a good sign for Embiid. While the injuries were certainly unfortunate, the big man likely didn't suffer anything that will affect his health going into the 2022-2023 NBA season.

